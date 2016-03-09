Pricing Page — Shipped

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We just updated our pricing plans to reflect the work we've been doing for mobile - A fast, functional, reliable service that supports mobile developers well on a platform alongside their web development setup. Based on this, our pricing page needed some love to reflect these changes.
A request for this page was to show our different pricing plans and give a sense that more expensive plans include more with some sort of branding. One subtle approach to this was to show a more and less dense patterned background in each card header. Here you can see the number of @CircleCI logos in the patterned background increases based on the value of the plan. As well as this, our growth plan allows people to sign up for a free trial so some sort of visual treatment was required.
Thanks to @Jared and team for helping with this (: