Pricing Page — Shipped

Pricing Page — Shipped dev ship experience developer dx plan pattern branding circleci cards mobile pricing
We just updated our pricing plans to reflect the work we've been doing for mobile - A fast, functional, reliable service that supports mobile developers well on a platform alongside their web development setup. Based on this, our pricing page needed some love to reflect these changes.

A request for this page was to show our different pricing plans and give a sense that more expensive plans include more with some sort of branding. One subtle approach to this was to show a more and less dense patterned background in each card header. Here you can see the number of @CircleCI logos in the patterned background increases based on the value of the plan. As well as this, our growth plan allows people to sign up for a free trial so some sort of visual treatment was required.

Thanks to @Jared and team for helping with this (:

Posted on Mar 9, 2016
