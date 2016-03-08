Detroit Lions Uniform Mock Up

Reimagining the entire uniform for the Lions as a fun project, I decided to use some elements from the Lion logo. Since they recently updated the logo, I don't think that will get revamped in this uniform update. I used the lines from the lion to add some interest and texture to the upper area and could even work as a stylized mane. I also framed the knees on the pant to make it easy for tv viewers to see the moves of their favorite players. On the sock, I did a double bar as a nod to the original Lion logo with two rectangles behind it, so we can keep some of the tradition of this team in the uniform, but have a more contemporary look. For Color Rush games, I didn't change the look dramatically from the regular uniform, but simplified it and gave it a special metallic blue helmet.