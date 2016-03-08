Tessa Sainz

Detroit Lions Helmet Concept

Detroit Lions Helmet Concept
UniWatch asked for submissions for ideas about what a new uniform for the Lions should look like (they've announced a redesign will be coming for 2016 or 2017). I started off with a change to the helmet. I wanted something more exciting for my home town team because they've had pretty traditional looks for a really long time. It'd be fun to see them totally change that up.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
