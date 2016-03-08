Brandon Rike

Episode Graphics

Episode Graphics vibe dark sketch podcast design creature invisible sound graphic
I don't get to work on many personal projects. But MAN does it feel good to just make things without caring about anyone else's critiques. The graphics around my podcast, The Graphic Sound have become an outlet themselves. I get to make a mess, and it feels great.

For fans of Invisible Creature, in my newest episode, Ep.008, I talk to Ryan Clark, one half of IC. We talk about design, music, and how he pushes himself to keep creating great work in each and every one of his creative outlets.

Check it out at: http://thegraphicsound.com
Or on iTunes: http://tiny.cc/graphicsound

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
