Lasse B. Andersen

Tuday

Lasse B. Andersen
Lasse B. Andersen
  • Save
Tuday planning scheduling calendar todo app tuday
Download color palette

Proof of concept for a daily task and calendar planner.

The idea is give you a glance of stuff to do today, combining tasks from whatever app you use (Wunderlist, Github, Asana, Trello etc) and a calendar day view (Google, Office365, Apple Calendar etc). It's not meant to replace your existing data sources, but augment them.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Lasse B. Andersen
Lasse B. Andersen

More by Lasse B. Andersen

View profile
    • Like