Hiring Freelance Character Artist

Brandiose creates the logos, uniforms and mascots for professional sports teams.
We’re looking for a freelance character designer who's interested in designing sports mascots. You need to be fluent in Adobe Illustrator as the final files need to be vector. Above are some samples of what we're looking for.
Please email us at Jason@Brandiose.com