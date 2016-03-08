Lorenzo

Orchestra dei Conservatori della Campania

Lorenzo
Lorenzo
  • Save
Orchestra dei Conservatori della Campania editorial logo design visual design brand identity work print branding inspiration inspire visual brand logo
Download color palette

Visual identity for Orchestra dei Conservatori della Campania
Complete project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31955859/ORCHESTRA-DEI-CONSERVATORI-DELLA-CAMPANIA

Lorenzo
Lorenzo

More by Lorenzo

View profile
    • Like