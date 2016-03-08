Drew Rios
Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft Data Insights site

Drew Rios
Microsoft Power BI
Drew Rios for Microsoft Power BI
Hire Us
  • Save
Microsoft Data Insights site blog about minimal badge simple visualization bi conference identity branding web microsoft
Download color palette

One of the designs for the conference site. It wasn't chosen, but i enjoyed this :) Seems sorta like an info or about page as well. May post another direction but we'll see!

Microsoft Power BI
Microsoft Power BI
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Microsoft Power BI

View profile
    • Like