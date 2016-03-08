Hannah O'Neal

Color Palettes

Hannah O'Neal
Hannah O'Neal
  • Save
Color Palettes icons circles bright avatars avatar color palette colors color
Download color palette

An easy way to add more color to MyFitnessPal without doing a total color overhaul was to just change our boring gray placeholder avatars to randomly generated colors from a select palette. These were some of the color palettes I explored taking direct inspiration from the colors found in fresh food.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Hannah O'Neal
Hannah O'Neal

More by Hannah O'Neal

View profile
    • Like