TIAGO • BOB

"De onde vêm as bruxas?"

TIAGO • BOB
TIAGO • BOB
  • Save
"De onde vêm as bruxas?" stage lake cap horns operasinger childrens book illustration singer bat
Download color palette

"Where Are They come Witches" is a children's book developed for a portuguese contest.
Check out the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/21708663/De-onde-vem-as-bruxas-Childrens-Book

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
TIAGO • BOB
TIAGO • BOB

More by TIAGO • BOB

View profile
    • Like