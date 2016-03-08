Alejandro Esteller

Mantra

Mantra experimental typography lettering buddhism mantra
An experimental lettering featuring the most famous Buddhism mantra "Om Mani Padme Hum" which is the mantra for the compassion of all things.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
