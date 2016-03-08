Wear Your Revolution - Branding

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Uppity is an apparel company based in North Carolina. This logo was designed for them in about an hour based on one sentence: "I like the 'greater than or equal to' symbol." The font is Aktiv Grotesk (Hairline). Uppity's site will launch at www.wearyourrevolution.com. They're active on their Facebook page by the same name.