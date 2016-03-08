Brijhette Farmer

Wear Your Revolution - Branding

Wear Your Revolution - Branding logo identity branding
Uppity is an apparel company based in North Carolina. This logo was designed for them in about an hour based on one sentence: "I like the 'greater than or equal to' symbol." The font is Aktiv Grotesk (Hairline). Uppity's site will launch at www.wearyourrevolution.com. They're active on their Facebook page by the same name.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
