Sam Dunn

Rahh!

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Rahh! animal pattern floral art pen inking brush ink drawing wolf
Download color palette

I had a little week long break up North, but now I'm back to business as usual!

This little she-wolfie was sketched on my lunch break, Happy Women's Day!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like