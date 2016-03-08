Agustín Schelstraete

Upcoming Meetings
Hi folks! This screenshot belongs to the new website of Shiftseven, a community that empowers creatives and entrepreneurs with tools for develop their ideas.

We are planning to get the website ready as soon as possible. We are so excited of what is coming! Meanwhile you can visit our current site at www.shiftseven.co

Enjoy it ;)

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
