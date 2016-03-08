Mark van Leeuwen

Y - Typefight

This is my submission to a little competition between lettering artists. For this edition I'm taking up Fran Efless and we both had to design a dropcap Y.

Be sure to head over to www.thetypefight.com and support me by voting for my letter!

