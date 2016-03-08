Grayson Hjaltalin

(2/2) Nike SB Ishod

Fun Illustration of the new Ishod Nike SB Dunk lows. Dunks are probably one of the most iconic Nike shoe, Ishods rendition of it for a Nike is a great looking shoe.

Mar 8, 2016
