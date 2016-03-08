Amir Hamdi
A Tribute to Ray Tomlinson

A Tribute to Ray Tomlinson mail inbox render development tomlinson ray history email
With the passing of Ray Tomlinson, the inventor of modern email and the @ symbol, we’d like to thank him for creating our favorite communication medium and reflect on how it’s evolved over the past 45 years.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
