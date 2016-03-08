Functional - logo challenge

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Who they are/what they do: An NY based startup design agency that has been in business for 2 yrs that does motion graphics, ads, environmental design, events. Clients include Nike, BBC, Audi.
What they want: Logo, that is clean, contemporary, could be a wordmark or a lettermark or a separate mark/icon. For branding sake, the logo will be always used in no more than 2 colors where 1 is for the background. Create alternative versions to be used in smaller sizes & for larger - display, signage.