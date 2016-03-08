Grayson Hjaltalin

(1/2) Nike SB Ishod

(1/2) Nike SB Ishod shoe design illustration ishod skateboarding skate sb nike
Fun Illustration of the new Ishod Nike SB Dunk lows. Dunks are probably one of the most iconic Nike shoe, Ishods rendition of it for a Nike is a great looking shoe.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
