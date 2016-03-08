Roost Laptop Stand GIF

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello all you wonderful dribbblers out there! I just finished this short animated GIF, which is a tribute to the absolutely awesome Roost Laptop Stand. I've got a Roost myself and my neck is loving it :) Well, I hop you like this GIF as much as I do, and please do your neck and general work posture a big favor and get your hands on a Roost.
If you've got a product and would like to invest in a short animated GIF like this one, just throw me a line of two and we'll figure something out! Thanks :)