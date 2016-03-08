Andy Ziko

Music Player Jack

Andy Ziko
Andy Ziko
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player Jack windows jack night design music ui
Download color palette

Hi there its my design for music player caled "Jack" we design that for better user expirience. Also ypu can see my delight music track on mockup=) Let me know what you think about it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Andy Ziko
Andy Ziko
UX and motion simplicity architector.
Hire Me

More by Andy Ziko

View profile
    • Like