Logo machine

Forensica

Logo machine
Logo machine
  • Save
Forensica logos logo inspiration logotype security logo design logomachine logo
Download color palette

Logo we created for an information security audit company.
www.logomachine.net

You can also find us on:
https://www.facebook.com/logomachine
https://instagram.com/logomachine_official/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Logo machine
Logo machine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Logo machine

View profile
    • Like