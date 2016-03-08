Green Beaver Castile Soap Packaging

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Green Beaver launched a new line of deliciously scented all purpose Castile soaps. We created the soap packaging design that inspired the whole company rebrand.
We started by brainstorming ways to make the product appealing on the shelf, while accentuating each individual flavor. We also wanted the design to really give the essence of grass-root, and evoke a very ‘earthy’ and ‘hand-made’ feeling.
As always in Canada, the packaging had to be bilingual, so the challenge was to fit in both languages, along with all the required information, and still keep it looking professional and not-over crowded.