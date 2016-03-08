Gabby Kibrick

Daily UI #017 : Email Receipt

Gabby Kibrick
Gabby Kibrick
  • Save
Daily UI #017 : Email Receipt 017 elegant simple user interface design dailyui mid century modern email design
Download color palette

Here's my shot for day 17 of the daily UI challenge, an email receipt!

Gabby Kibrick
Gabby Kibrick

More by Gabby Kibrick

View profile
    • Like