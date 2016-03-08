Brijhette Farmer

Box Sticker / Seal for KolourConscious

This seal was designed for KolourConscious - a subscription box services that connects businesses owned and operated by people of color with consumers. The seal uses bold colors and a nod to flat design to excite customers as they open their box. KolourConscious, based in San Francisco, launched in December 2014 at www.kolourconscious.com.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
