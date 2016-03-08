Luka Marr

Pickblock — Game screen #2

Pickblock is a puzzle game, that wants you to think and act fast before you run out of time. Can you beat the time and set up a new highscore?

This summer I was a design intern at @Five, and I was working on this game with developer intern, Ivan.

More info and download link coming soon. ☺

Pickblock — Game elements
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
