Kristin Schultz

it's the mane event.

Kristin Schultz
Kristin Schultz
  • Save
it's the mane event. retro zoo cub illustration lion
Download color palette

definitely taking the lion's share of this fun project.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Kristin Schultz
Kristin Schultz

More by Kristin Schultz

View profile
    • Like