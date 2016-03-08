True Story

Memorial

True Story
True Story
Memorial
Animated introduction for the project 'Mijn Memorial' of Yarden (Dutch largest funeral centre).
'Mijn Memorial' is an online app that lets you control your online life. So that after your death, you will be remembered the way you like through your online memorial page.

Check out the video : http://truestory.amsterdam/portfolio/yarden-mijn-memorial/

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
True Story
True Story

