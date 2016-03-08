Good for Sale
Greg Puglese

Stay True

Greg Puglese
Greg Puglese
Hire Me
  • Save
Stay True split fountain iconography icon record vinyl album cover screen print illustration

Stay True White Vinyl Record

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on mocksuns.bandcamp.com
Good for sale
Stay True White Vinyl Record
Download color palette

Stay True White Vinyl Record

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on mocksuns.bandcamp.com
Good for sale
Stay True White Vinyl Record

The final product. Four-color single pull split fountain screen print. For sale on Mock Suns bandcamp if you dig it!

75dfcf4f5ba739b81c6ebcb0025c5c30
Rebound of
More Things
By Greg Puglese
Greg Puglese
Greg Puglese
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Greg Puglese

View profile
    • Like