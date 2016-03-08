James Madson

Youthling

Youthling sxsw brand animation motion responsive parents youthling
It has been really exciting to begin designing this brand and product. I designed and coded this page last week just in time for SXSW. More on the branding to be posted soon!

In the meantime, check out our splash page and sign up to get updates as Youthling gets closer to launching.

http://analyticspot.com/youthling.html

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
