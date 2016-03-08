Filip Benda

Tvoje IT | Mobile Website

Filip Benda
Filip Benda
  • Save
Tvoje IT | Mobile Website tvojeit landing page design ui ux illustration flat web icon mobile ios
Download color palette

I wanted to create sexy landing page, which will act friendly and ux ready for user's touch. Our new project is called Tvoje IT.

Check out the live version here

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Filip Benda
Filip Benda

More by Filip Benda

View profile
    • Like