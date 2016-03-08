Nick Gorski

Flat vector Pokémon

lavender town gary oak game boy pikachu nintendo gaming vector illustrator illustration design pokémon
Drew these Pokémon with the optimistic goal of doing the original 150… and did just six so far. Only so many hours in the day to draw pocket monsters, apparently.

