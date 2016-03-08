Karpov Dmitriy

The Nux Car

The Nux Car movie road fury illustration art flat car max mad
Hello everyone! My first shot I dedicate the film Mad Max. Thank you for the invitation https://dribbble.com/Kavoon

Rebound of
MAD MAX Fury Road — The Nux Car
By Petrick
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
