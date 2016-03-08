Britt Hafford

TouchTomorrow 5 - Rocket

Britt Hafford
Britt Hafford
  • Save
TouchTomorrow 5 - Rocket rocket ship wpi worcester nasa space illustration flat flat illustration rocket
Download color palette

Blast off! Because I can never do enough rockets. This one was especially created to celebrate the 5th year of TouchTomorrow, referencing our partnership with NASA. This rocket will be featured on the majority of the ads, as well as the billboard.

Britt Hafford
Britt Hafford

More by Britt Hafford

View profile
    • Like