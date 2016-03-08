Fire Fight Logo Test

A quick test of the awesome new and free plugin "SABER" from VideoCopilot (http://www.videocopilot.net/blog/2016/03/new-plug-in-saber-now-available-100-free/);

here i just used 2 native presets on top of each other, it took only 5 minutes to achieve this effect !

The logo "FIGHT" is one of mine ; i intend to use it for an upcoming boxing event here in france. More to come very soon !