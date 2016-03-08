Chris Moore

Vet Clinic Icons - Pt 2

Vet Clinic Icons - Pt 2 guinea pigs rabbits hamsters cats dogs pets vet clinic veterinary clinic pet vet
Yet some more icons created for the veterinary clinic website I've been working on, representing the main groups of animals that they cater for.

Also continuing the same loose, hand-drawn style used for the service icons.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
