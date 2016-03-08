Tyler Deeb

Here Lies Mirror

Tyler Deeb
Tyler Deeb
engraving wood flowers coffin death vanity mirror
→ MGCO March Release: Here Lies Mirror

To approach vanity w/ a knowledge of ur end of days. https://misc-goods-co.com/products/here-lies-mirror

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
    Like