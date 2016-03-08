Breadboard

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Another illustration I did a few months back that I'm posting now. A braedboard and analog electronics kit for Pirates. This real neat online course series to learn about proper electronics. Something I did in college before i decided to throw that degree away and draw. So it was fun to come back around to this stuff from the new art perspective.
We did a bunch of spots and a huge illustration which you may have seen. You can see all of it here with some sketches and process and stuff.
http://trzown.me/#/pirates-electronics/