Breadboard kit led resistor components computer electronics breadboard
Another illustration I did a few months back that I'm posting now. A braedboard and analog electronics kit for Pirates. This real neat online course series to learn about proper electronics. Something I did in college before i decided to throw that degree away and draw. So it was fun to come back around to this stuff from the new art perspective.

We did a bunch of spots and a huge illustration which you may have seen. You can see all of it here with some sketches and process and stuff.

http://trzown.me/#/pirates-electronics/

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Constantly Comissioned Independent Commercial Art Studio. 🌙
