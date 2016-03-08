New Wingz Mobile

Hello Dribbblers!

I'm working for Wingz as a UX/UI freelancer since 1 year and a half now and I'm proud to announce the release of their new mobile application I worked on. This new version also introduce the long awaited new branding.

Download for iOS : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tickengo/id571316013

Download for Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tickengo