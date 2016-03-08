Alexburtnik

Rebus Zone

Rebus Zone app store word puzzle free animations game ios vocabulary english riddle zone rebus
Hello, Dribbble.
It's time to shake your brains with Rebus Zone app, which will be available soon on iOS. We've been working on hundreds of riddles for more than a year and can't wait for your feedback.
This one is pretty easy: p+rice = price. Stay tuned for more challenging rebuses ;)

