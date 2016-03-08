🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Arcade is a look back to the future. A thrilling digital sequence traveling through some of the most characteristic titles of the 80s. Used as a sequence or as individual titles, each one recovers some of the best features of the epic Arcade aesthetics. With a glitchy look and feel, the booming sounds, the neon lights and the chrome finishes, this After Effects template is Time Machine to another era.
