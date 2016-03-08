Ruben Fernandez
IBM

Hive

Ruben Fernandez
IBM
Ruben Fernandez for IBM
Hive sxsw hand type hand letter ibm design logo
Took some hand type and dropped it into the vector machine. The result– this logo for the 2016 SXSW event.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
IBM
IBM
