Haymann is a furniture design and manufacturing company. I was responsible for the layout website as a simple and minimalist deisgn identity. I was responsible for creating and developing a corporate identity “HAYMANN” (logo, stationary, website layout and the catalog of the collection 2012) as a simple and minimalist design identity. With the support of ToniGriloDesignStudio - www.tonigrilo.com
Check out the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/2995277/HAYMANN