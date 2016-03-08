Haymann is a furniture design and manufacturing company. I was responsible for the layout website as a simple and minimalist deisgn identity. I was responsible for creating and developing a corporate identity “HAYMANN” (logo, stationary, website layout and the catalog of the collection 2012) as a simple and minimalist design identity. With the support of ToniGriloDesignStudio - www.tonigrilo.com

Check out the full project here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/2995277/HAYMANN