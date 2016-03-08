Emmeline Pidgen

Princess and Sword

Emmeline Pidgen
Emmeline Pidgen
  • Save
Princess and Sword iwd2016 ink drawing illustration
Download color palette

Happy International Womens Day ladies and chaps of the realm! Here's to all women (including badass princesses) today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCslxZHuV47

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Emmeline Pidgen
Emmeline Pidgen

More by Emmeline Pidgen

View profile
    • Like