The road Les traveled.

The road Les traveled.
Just tripped-onto a pun after working on a concept, around "...trust us, because we've been there..."

Ironic that the popular idiom about the road less-traveled is the opposite 'direction', unless your guide is someone older and wiser who has walked the path his whole life.

There's a blog post in here somewhere.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
