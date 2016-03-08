Tom Johnson

Otto Stickers - Scrapped

Originally, Otto was going to be a chat-based interface. That idea was scrapped because we determined that it wasn't the right solution.

I made these back then, and I liked the way they turned out, but unfortunately they probably won't ever see the light of day.

Poor Otto. Gone but not forgotten.

