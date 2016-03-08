Laurentiu Cotet

Wine Logo

Laurentiu Cotet
Laurentiu Cotet
Hire Me
  • Save
Wine Logo deer wine deer horns wine logo
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Laurentiu Cotet
Laurentiu Cotet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Laurentiu Cotet

View profile
    • Like