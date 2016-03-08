Siv Nilsen

Nufuture Club Branding
Feedback welcome. Added a pattern to the background to add some depth. Plus added photography from the club night itself (by photographer Anna Galanou). Trying to strike the balance between a clean look and more 'flashy' club look…

Nu Future Dribbble
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
