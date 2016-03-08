Dave Gamez

Macintosh.

Dave Gamez
Dave Gamez
  • Save
Macintosh. iconography vector character flat design illustration iconaday icon retro apple mac macintosh
Download color palette

The one and only Macintosh 128k, show some love and press "L".

Some of my stuff:
Dave Gamez | Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Dave Gamez
Dave Gamez

More by Dave Gamez

View profile
    • Like