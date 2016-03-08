Britt Hafford

TouchTomorrow - Celebrating 5 Years

TouchTomorrow - Celebrating 5 Years worcester cyan science stem engineering vector flat illustration rocket robot robots pattern
5 pattern celebrating the 5th year of TouchTomorrow, a festival of science, technology, and robots at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The pattern is made up of the many symbols we have used in years past. Originally designed for a t-shirt!

